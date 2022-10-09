Arsenal hosted Liverpool today at the Emirate Stadium. Arsenal who has been scapegoated by Liverpool since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp had a fair breath today on their turf giving Liverpool a run for their money. Before today’s encounter, Arsenal have won all games only losing one to Manchester United while Liverpool has been struggling to get their pace on track this season.

Gabriel Martinelli set Emirate Stadium in chaos with the first-minute strike, giving Arsenal the early lead.

Darwin ended his goal drought, scoring Liverpool’s equalizer in the 34th minute to make it 1-1.

Bukayo Saka returned Arsenal to winning before half-time. Arsenal took the lead just before half-time by a 2-1 score line.

Thiago Alcântara fouled an Arsenal player in the 16-yard (ca. 15 m) box, which resulted in a penalty and was converted by Saka in the 74th minute.

Arsenal has returned to the top of the log with a full-time victory 3-1 while Liverpool struggles below the mid-table.