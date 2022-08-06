The first game of the new 2022-22 season kicked off yesterday between Arsenal and Crystal. Arsenal picked a decisive three points with a 0-2 away win at Palace. Previously, Arsenal couldn’t defeat Crystal Palace in both encounters last season, they lost at Palace’s home and drew at the Emirate stadium.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko both started the game, as coach Arteta played a 3-4-2-1 formation to accommodate Zinchenko at the left midfield.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoresheet for Arsenal through Zinchenko’s header assist. The lead extended from Guehi’s own goal, forced by Bukayo Saka’s strike. Arsenal had a couple of chances to score more but were denied. Aaron Ramsdale was clinical for Arsenal, denying Crystal Palace an equalizer. It was an important 0-2 away win for Arsenal, who will now go on top of the log until other fixtures are completed today and Sunday.

William Saliba bagged the Man of the Match award last night. It was an impressive start for the 21-year-old French defender, who joined Arsenal three years ago from Saint Etienne, he had gone through loan spells for three years. Yesterday was his first game for Arsenal.