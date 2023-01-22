Arsenal’s last-minute strike against Manchester United rescued all three points at the Emirate Stadium. The blockbuster encounter produced 5 goals, with Arsenal scoring three to take the lead. Arsenal is now 5 points ahead of rival Manchester City with a game at hand. Manchester United with the defeat dropped to 4th place.

Arsenal controlled possessions in both halves, they had 58% as against the 42% Manchester United had. The home side had 25 goals attempted with 5 of them being on target against Manchester who had 6 goals attempted with 4 on target.

Marcus Rashford in the 16th minute scored Manchester United’s opening goal at the Emirates. Just in 23 minutes, Eddie Nketiah leveled the game to 1-1 ending the first with a draw.

In the second half, Bukayo Saka scored in the 53rd minute to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead. Lisandro Martínez equalized to return the game to a draw of 2-2 in the 58th minute. At 89th Nketiah completed a brace, scoring Arsenal’s winning goal.