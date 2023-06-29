Arsenal announce the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Arsenal has announced the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65m. “The German international Kai Havertz has joined us from Chelsea on a long-term contract”, the club said.

In summer 2020, Havertz moved to the Premier League, by signing for Chelsea. During his three seasons in West London, he made 139 appearances, scoring 32 goals and assisting 15 times in all competitions. Kai notably scored the only goal of the match in Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City in the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final.

Sporting Director Edu said: “We’re excited to bring Kai to the club and great work by everyone to get this deal complete. Kai is an exciting addition to our squad, who will bring great attacking quality and versatility.

“As an experienced 24-year-old, his signing represents another important step in strengthening our young core of talented players we have at Arsenal. We look forward to working with Kai.”

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “Kai is a player of top quality. He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play.

“We welcome Kai and his family to Arsenal Football Club, and we are all excited to start working with him when we start pre-season training soon.”

The new signing said: “It’s super exciting for me to be joining this amazing club and to be part of the Arsenal family. This club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things.

“The mentality in the Arsenal squad is very high and you can feel that. That was one of the reasons why it has been so hard to play against Arsenal recently.

“The aim is to win trophies and I’m going to give everything to do that for the supporters and everyone at the club. I’m now looking forward to meeting all the players and the staff when we come back for pre-season.”

