Manchester United hosted Arsenal at Old Trafford, with both teams in fine form. Arsenal last won at Old Trafford in the 2003-04 season and the same season they claimed the league going unbeaten. Arsenal, who have been unbeaten in their last five games were defeated by Manchester United to a 3-1 scoreline at Old Trafford.

Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal ahead in the 11th minute, but the goal was disallowed after Manchester United fans protested that a foul had happened on Eriksen.

Manchester United newly recruited Anthony lit up Old Trafford with his first goal in his first appearance via Marcus Rashford’s assist.

Just 14 minutes into the second half, Bukayo Saka levelled for Arsenal to keep Arsenal’s 100% win record lively.

Rashford came to Manchester United’s rescue with his 65th-minute goal, giving the Red Devils the lead at Old Trafford. Rashford scored again in the 74th minute to complete his brace.

Erik Ten Hag has won his last four games since taking charge of the club, despite a sloppy start. Manchester United now moves to 5th place with 12 points.