Monday, June 6, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
MURIC

Arrest Owo Church Killers now – MURIC

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

The Muslim Rights Concern has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on worshippers inside the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. The attackers killed dozens of worshippers during service today, Sunday, 5th June, 2022. MURIC has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the attackers.

MURIC spoke via its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola. The statement reads:

“Dozens of worshippers were killed inside the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State today, Sunday, 5th June, 2022. We strongly condemn this act of unprovoked aggression. It is inhuman, heinous, horrific and horrendous.

“We call for immediate arrest and prosecution of the attackers. We charge the Inspector General of Police as well as the Ondo Police Command to find the killers without delay. They must be pursued to the most remote corners of Nigeria. These murderers must have no hiding place.

“In particular, we implore President Muhammadu Buhari to order the Nigerian Army to get involved in the search for the killers. This latest attack is indubitable evidence of the existence of Boko Haram in the South West after their penetration into Niger and Kogi States.

“Going by Boko Haram modus operandi, we warn that mosques and more churches may be the next targets because this was how they started in the North. We therefore ask for protection for all churches and mosques in the region.

“MURIC sympathizes with victims of this barbaric attack. Our hearts go to families of the dead. Our prayers also go to the wounded and their dependants. We stand in solidarity with the state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in this hour of deep sadness”.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle