Awka

The Civil Society says it is closely monitoring the allegations of impersonation of an Assistant Superintendent of Police and defamation of character, against a 26-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, and whistle blower, Emeh Nnamdi, recently arrested by the Police in Anambra State.

TNC correspondent had gathered that the whistle blower is the same person who made revelations about the existence of an alleged criminal cartel of police officers in Zone 13 Ukpo and Anambra State CID Annex (former Awkuzu SARS).

These police officers include Chief Superintendent of Police Patrick Chukwuemeka Agbazue, who is a former O/C SARS, Awkuzu and currently the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu; a Superintendent of Police, Princess Nwode Nkeiruka, who is a former Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra State Police Command and currently the PPRO for Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo; and Inspector Harrison Akama, also attached to the RRS, Awkuzu, Anambra State, among others.

The officers, who were alleged to be involved in unlawful detention, torture and extrajudicial killing, stealing and conversion of property of executed detainees in their custody, and trading in human parts, have also been invited at the Police headquarters, Abuja.

They were however asked to go home the same day.

Speaking with our correspondent on Tuesday in Awka on the arrest, the Executive Director of Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, expressed concerns that the accused police officers could be allowed to go home the same day they were invited to Abuja, only for the whistle blower to be arrested.

“The Nigeria Police Force had invited to the Force Headquarters the accused police officers but left them the same day.

“Unfortunately, they were allowed to go home the same day.

“Their accuser and whistle blower has been arrested and detained at the Force Headquarters.

“We have also gathered that through the Force PRO, that an investigation team set up by the IGP to investigate the allegations by the whistle blower is currently investigating the allegations,” he noted.

Nwnaguma said they are also monitoring the investigation of the accused police officers.

The Rights activist called for fair treatment for the arrested whistle blower, sueing for him to be accorded all due processes that will ensure protection of his fundamental human rights.

“Civil society is closely monitoring the investigation of both the allegations against the police officers and the whistle blower who has been arrested and currently in custody.

“The investigation of both sides must be transparent, impartial, exhaustive and effective.

“The detained whistle blower must not be subjected to any form of torture or Ill treatment.

“He must be accorded all the due process guarantees and safeguards against abuse of his fundamental human rights.

“The IGP should facilitate for him access to legal support as mandated by the Police Act.

“We want to see the truth unravelled and justice done. There should be no cover up or shielding of any person found to be involved in any crime,” he warned.

The whistle blower who was declared wanted by the police in the wake of the revelations he allegedly made, was reportedly arrested over the weekend.

