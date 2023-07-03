Path The News Chronicle » News » Arrest Asari-Dokubo or face protest, HURIWA warns FG

Arrest Asari-Dokubo or face protest, HURIWA warns FG

Kunle Dada July 3, 2023 0
Arrest Asari-Dokubo
 The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government, for the immediate arrest of ex-Niger Delta  agitator, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo.
 The group threatened that should the Federal Government refuse to arrest Asari-Dokubu as it demanded, it would mobilise its members to embark on a nationwide protest across all 36 states of the federation.
 HURIWA made the threat in a statement on Thursday by  its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko.
The group said, “Asari-Dokubo must be arrested by the Department of State Services or any other relevant security agency over his suspected link to the violent phenomenon of ‘unknown gunmen’ in the South-East.
 “The Nigerian Government must arrest Asari Dokubo now or the Federal Government is indirectly tasking Igbo youths, lovers of Igbo and all groups that support the well-being of the Igbo people to begin peaceful protests simultaneously.
 “HURIWA is giving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 72 working hours to order the arrest and investigation of Asari Dokubo over his suspected link to the violent phenomenon of unknown gunmen in the South-East or HURIWA will call our her members for a protest in Abuja next week over it.

