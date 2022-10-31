“The Lord smelled the soothing aroma … ‘I will never again curse the ground on account of man, for the intent of man’s heart is evil from his youth; and I will never again destroy every living thing, as I have done.’” *– Genesis 8:21 NASB*

Aroma is a central part of the dining experience. A byproduct of the combined elements in the cooking process, the aroma gives important clues about how food will taste. It tells us whether the dish is appealing.

In similar ways, the Bible uses aroma to describe the character of our lives. Central to God’s relationship with His people was the aroma given by their offerings. We see this in the offering Noah made after the flood. Just from the aroma, God could discern much about His people.

The Israelites were to offer a burnt offering with “a soothing aroma” (Exodus 29:18). The Bible describes how priests were to make offerings “as a soothing aroma to the Lord” (Leviticus 1:9).

We read how believers are to be “a fragrance of Christ” (2 Corinthians 2:15), and we are to be an offering and sacrifice “as a fragrant aroma” (Ephesians 5:2).

In sharp contrast, the Bible reminds us that idols made by human hands don’t hear, see, or smell (Deuteronomy 4:28). They simply cannot smell this kind of fragrant aroma. They are imposters.

Think about the impact you have on people around you. Everything about your life should produce an aroma pleasing to the senses. Like delicious food, your life should be appealing. It should make people want more. It should make them long to know more about the Gospel, experience it for themselves, and follow Jesus.

*Reflection Question:*

Is your life a pleasing aroma to God and those around you?

*Prayer*

Father, may my life prove to be attractive to others. Fill me anew with Your Spirit. May others see