Arnaut Danjuma joins Everton from Villareal

English side Everton have disclosed the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan from Villarreal.

The 26 years old becomes the Toffees second signing following the arrival of Asley Young from Aston Villa as a free agent.

Close to joining the Blues in January, Danjuma spoke of how Evertonians’ passion and manager Sean Dyche were key reasons behind him wanting to move to Merseyside this summer.

“It’s amazing to join Everton and I’m really happy to be here,” he told evertontv. “It’s been a long time coming to join such a massive club as Everton and it makes me proud.

“I had interest from other clubs but there was a pull towards Everton because of the fans, the manager and the history of the Club and it’s second time lucky for me.

“I know I did not move to the Club in January, that was because there was some uncertainty over the manager situation at that time, but I think it makes it even more beautiful for me to join now. I am very grateful to be at the Club and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans as well.

“I hope to bring a lot of goals and a lot of assists. The manager has clearly improved the team and there is a process ahead with him in charge that I am very excited to be a part of.

“I am very eager to perform and very determined to contribute to the entire club. There’s no vein in my body that doubts my quality, and I’m very determined to now show that for the Evertonians.”

The Dutch has made 229 club appearances scoring 75 goals and 35 assists.