Tottenham has announced the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the 2022/23 season, subject to international clearance. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Arnaut began his career as a youngster in the Netherlands with TOP Oss and PSV before joining NEC Nijmegen in 2016.

After scoring 14 goals in 46 senior appearances over two seasons for NEC, he joined Belgian side Club Brugge ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, swiftly helping them lift the Belgian Super Cup and going on to score six goals in 25 games for them, including two appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

Arnaut subsequently had his first taste of the Premier League when he joined AFC Bournemouth in August 2019. He spent two years on the south coast, scoring 17 goals in 52 games, before signing for La Liga side Villarreal in August 2021.

During his first season with the Spanish club, he was a regular starter in their run to the Champions League semi-finals, scoring six goals in 11 appearances in that competition while adding another 10 goals in 23 La Liga matches. During the first half of the current campaign, he scored six goals in 17 matches in all competitions, taking his overall total for Villarreal to 22 goals in 51 games to date.

On the international stage, Arnaut was first called up to the Netherlands’ senior side in October 2018, earned a recall last season, and currently has two goals in six caps to his name.