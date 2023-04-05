The Nigeria Defence Headquarters has told Nigerians that there is mothing to worry about the social media video clips been circulated arising from the presence of some United Nations Peacekeeping fighting vehicles and equipment sighted recently in Benin, Edo state.

There have been insinuations the vehicles were deployed to prevent military takeover, arising from the fallout of the 2023 Presidential Elections.

Others have feared an uprising, following secessionist agitations across the country.

But the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau in a statement on Tuesday, said there is no cause for alarm over the UN vehicles and equipment sighted.

The statement read; “The Defence Headquarters wishes to react to some social media video clips been circulated arising from the presence of some United Nations Peacekeeping fighting vehicles and equipment sighted recently in Benin, Edo state. This has resulted to insinuations which are inimical to public peace and may even cause panic.

“The Defence Headquarters hereby state that presently, Nigeria is contributing troops to various United Nations Peace keeping operations, the most recent is United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), Southern Sudan.

“The Mission is commanded by a Nigerian, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr.

“It should be noted that the UN doesn’t have its own troops, rather it enters into agreement with troops contributing countries to provide their personnel and equipment for operations in its various missions.”

The Defense Headquarters said “it is imperative to state emphatically that the military fighting vehicles and equipment painted in UN colour as sighted are being moved through the Warri port for movement to the mission area in Southern Sudan to marry up with our troops who were inducted into UNISFA mission last month.

“The Defence Headquarters under the leadership of General Lucky Irabor CFR wish to assure Nigerians that our nation is not under any threat that will warrant the deployment of United Nations troops in our soil.”