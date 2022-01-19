The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said its troops dislodged a notorious stronghold of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network, ESN in Lilu in Anambra State.

The Army said the hideout was dislodged by its troops in a joint operation conducted with other security agencies.

Lilu Forest in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, is in Lilu, a border town between Imo and Anambra States.

The forest, as well as those of neighbouring communities of Orsumoghu and Mbosi, is known to be used as an operational base of the ESN.

Over Christmas and the New Year, there were reports of criminal activities including car snatching along the axis

A statement by the director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu on Tuesday, said the operations, which was conducted in the early hours of Monday 17 January 2022, led to the neutralization of some gunmen in a fire fight that ensued.

He said after dislodging the dissidents from their fortress, many firearms were recovered.

“Our dogged troops recovered 10 pump action shotguns, two locally fabricated guns, one revolver pistol, rounds of 7.62 mm special, live cartridges, machetes and IPOB flags.

“Other items recovered are mobile phones, laptops amongst other dangerous weapons,” he said.

The Army spokesperson revealed that the operation was jointly conducted by troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Navy, 211 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police.

According to him, the operation was a well-coordinated dawn attack on the fortress, where he alleged, plans were been perfected to violently enforce the illegitimate sit-at-home declaration by the irredentist groups.