In line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Vision which is “A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions Within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria”, Guards Brigade in collaboration with other security Organisations and Agencies yesterday, flagged off Exercise Enduring Peace 2022 to address lingering security challenges confronting the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and it’s environs.

Flagging off the Exercise aimed at ensuring peace and security within the Federal Capital Territory, the Commander Guards Brigade represented by the Chief of Staff, Guards Brigade, Col Oludele Peter Oyegoke noted that Exercise Enduring Peace is an offshoot of other already ongoing security operations such as Exercise Nut Cracker and G7 which has been on in the Brigade Area of Responsibility.

He added that the yearly operation is aimed at checkmating all security threats capable of making lives unbearable especially as the festive period and the next year’s general elections draws closer.

Col Oyegoke stressed further that for citizens in the federal capital and it’s environs to freely go about their normal activities, without fear of molestation,all hands must be on deck to ensure safety of all.

He therefore charged all participants in the operation to go all out to deny the criminal freedom of operation while also putting into consideration the rules of engagement and self discipline in the use of fire arms.

Earlier in his brief,the Commanding Officer 176 Guards Battalion, Lt Col Joshua Kolawole Adisa said the exercise is to further ensure strong synergy interagency and co-operation among others. It would also feature intensive stop and search operations along all route within the FCT and it’s environs, adding that the exercise which is expected to last for 3months has troops drawn from the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Police,the Department of State Service (DSS),and the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Also participating in the Exercise are the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp as well as the local vigilante. The troops has since began clearance operations within Kwali and Abaji Local Government Areas in the FCT.