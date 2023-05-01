The Defence headquarters has said its troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI on Sunday killed 3 suspected terrorists following a gun duel near Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A statement late Sunday night by Major General, Musa Danmadami, the Director, the Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters disclosed this.

Danmadami said the troops conducted ambush operation on bandits crossing point at ANKA, a point leading to Dan Kampani in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The troops made contact with bandits and following a fire fight, neutralized three (3) terrorists.

“Items recovered were one (1) PKT gun with forty-eight (48) rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition, three (3) AK 47 rifles, three (3) magazines with sixty-three (63) rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 3 motorcycles,” he said.

The statement said the military high command commends troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area.

In a related development, Danmadami has also revealed that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke arrested suspected gunrunners and recovered weapons and ammunitions in Taraba State.

According to him, “on 28 April 2023, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE acting on credible intelligence conducted raid operations on a weapon fabrication factory at WUKARI village in WUKARI Local Government Area of TARABA State.

“Troops arrested two (2) suspected gunrunners found at the the factory and recovered two (2) GPMG, one (1) KPM, four (4) AK 47 rifles, three (3) pistols, one (1) PKT, five (5) 9mm ammunitions, two (2) 7.63 x 54 ammunitions, seven (7) rifle butts and several parts of different rifles.

“All arrested criminals and recovered weapons and ammunition have been handed over to appropriate authorities for further actions.”