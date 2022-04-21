Army Lied, They Are Burning People Alive In Imo- IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB on Wednesday accused the Nigerian military of burning innocent citizens and their buildings alive in Imo State.

Earlier this week, the Nigerian Army said its troops of 34 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army on Sunday neutralized a member of the proscribed IPOB and its armed affiliate ESN at Ihioma Community in Orlu LGA of Imo State.

But in a release on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the IPOB, Emma Powerful said the IPOB in very strong terms, condemns the ‘ongoing senseless attacks and killings in Imo State allegedly by the Nigeria military and Ebubeagu security outfit formed and financed by the Imo State politicians and their collaborators.’

The IPOB said the military lied in its report, saying the Nigeria joint security forces especially the Army and police did not clash with unknown gunmen, ESN or civilians.

It said contrary to the report, Nigeria soldiers invaded Orlu and Obowo LGAs and its environs, burnt 17 innocent citizens alive and destroyed properties.

“Our people are under severe attack and torture anywhere they are seen.

“We are dying every day and night the world looked the other way.

“IPOB worldwide cannot afford to allow them continue with this atrocities against our people.

“It is no longer news that the Nigeria Army in collaboration with Ebubeagu militia, burning down people’s properties and now they have metamorphosed into burning human beings alive in Obowo and other communities in Biafraland.

“Two days ago, Nigeria soldiers in collaboration with Ebubeagu security outfit, burnt 17 lives in Orlu LGA and its environs with many houses and properties of innocent citizens were destroyed completely.

Powerful noted that the soldiers are busy killing innocent citizens simply because they are suspected to be IPOB members, insisting that IPOB members are not terrorists.

According to him, IPOB is present in over 100 countries and their members are not treated as criminals in any of those countries except in the Nigeria.

“We are calling on the international community, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch organisation, Intersociety group and other reputable human rights organisations across the globe to take note and prevail on Nigeria Government and its security agencies to leave Biafra territory.

“The world should come and rescue Biafrans because they are facing difficulties in the hands of Nigeria Government at this time.

“We need help from international community to rescue us by separating us from Nigeria.

“Terrorists have continued to kill innocent Nigerians mostly Christians and non-Muslims in the North but no security agency has ever moved into those theaters of war to kill innocent citizens.

Is it because we are Biafrans?

“There is genocide going on now in Biafra land by Nigeria security agencies.

“The world must come to our rescue now,” he said.