Nigerian Army says its troops of 81 Division on Friday, foiled an attempt to smuggle seven hundred and ninety-two parcels of illicit drugs suspected to be Cannabis Sativa into Ogun State.

The interception of the hard drugs took place at a checkpoint along the Ilaro-Benin Republic Border following an intelligence-driven operation.

A statement on Friday from Major Olaniyi Osoba, the Acting Deputy Director of Public Relations, 81 Division Army, Lagos State, said the parcels of Indian helm were concealed in a truck coming from the Volta Region of Ghana.

The hard drugs he said, were estimated to worth about Ten Million Naira (#10,000,000.00) and were to be delivered to a drug syndicate based in Lagos that is presently on the run.

“A search on the truck conveying the suspected consignment indicated that it was designed specifically to convey illicit drugs as there was a special compartment welded to the base of the truck for concealment purposes but could be discovered on scrutiny.

“It took the vigilance of the troops at the checkpoint to detect the concealed drugs after resisting the bribe offered by the suspected drug syndicates,” Osoba said.

The statement urged members of the public to continue to provide useful information on criminal activities to security agencies for a prompt response.

It said the suspected illicit drugs and suspects have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Lagos Command for further action.