Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Command, have arrested one hundred and twenty suspects for alleged illegal oil bunkering in a joint operation with with personnel of the 6 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army Port Harcourt

According to the commission in a statement on Monday, they were arrested over the weekend at Ndoni, Rivers State where suspected illegally refined stolen petroleum products are off-loaded into vehicles at the waterfronts for distribution within and outside Rivers State.

The commission said the arrest of the suspects was made possible by intelligence on the alleged illegal oil bunkering activities in the locality.

In the course of the arrest, 8 vehicles and pumping machines were recovered.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded, the commission said.