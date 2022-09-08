The Commander, 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin-City, Edo State, Brigadier General, DH Ndahi, has expressed the willingness of the Nigerian Army to strengthen its existing collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in tackling graft and other criminal activities in Edo State.

He stated this on Wednesday when he paid a Courtesy Visit to the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC.

According to him, the visit was part of his familiarisation tour of the state to enhance cooperation and collaboration that exist between the Nigerian Army and other agencies, “this courtesy visit is to strengthen existing cooperation and relationship between the Nigerian Army and the EFCC. We want to build on that relationship” he stated.

Responding, EFCC Zonal Commander, Usman Muktar thanked the Brigade Commander for the visit.

He said the visit would further deepen the relationship between the Commission and the Nigerian Army.

“We have had very fruitful collaboration with the Army. We will continue to maintain that,” he said.