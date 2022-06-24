Army Chief Tasks Combat Support Arms To Be Resolute In Defense of Nigeria

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya on Thursday charged the Combat Support Arms of the Nigerian Army (NA) to be resolute and focused in their commitment towards achieving assigned tasks in the defense of the country.

The COAS made this known while declaring open, the Combat Support Arms Training (COSAT) Week 2022 at the Command Officers Mess 1, Asokoro Abuja recently.

The COSAT week has its theme as, “Building Competencies in Combat Support Arms towards Optimizing the Utility of Indigenous Technology in Support of NA Contemporary Operations.”

The Nigerian military is presently facing security challenges across all parts of Nigeria, with terrorism, banditry, secessionist groups as well as militants posing major problems across the various geo-political zones.

Speaking on the essence of the training, the Army Chief, General Yahaya disclosed that it is designed to provide an avenue to learn and re-strategize for value addition in pursuit of peace and national security.

He noted that the Combat Support Arms have continued to be innovative in their respective roles and have over time improved their capabilities.

“The theme of the Training Week, ‘Building Competencies in Combat Support Arms towards Optimizing the Utility of Indigenous Technology in Support of NA Contemporary Operations’ is meant to create a platform for personnel of Combat Support Arms (CSA) of the NA to cross- fertilize ideas and intellectually stimulate themselves with the objective of enhancing operational efficiency of the NA,” he said.

While delivering his remarks, the Minister Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, who was the Special Guest of Honor, appreciated the Nigerian Army for hosting the Combat Support Training week in the federal Capital Territory.

He urged the participants to take advantage of the training week to proffer practicable solutions to national security challenges in the country.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI), Maj Gen Ibrahim Salihu stated that the Combat Support Arms Training week is an annual event that provides the platform for personnel of the Combat support arms to constructively engage, share ideas and experiences to enhance NA’s operational efficiency in tackling defense and security issues.

The three-day program featured presentations from all the combat support arms and interactive sessions, during which far reaching decisions were taken.

According to the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, the training week, which commenced on Monday 21, ended on Thursday, 23 June 2022.