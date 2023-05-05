The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has reaffirmed his commitment to improved cordial relationship between the civil populace and the Nigerian Army (NA).

This he noted while commissioning the newly constructed 6 blocks of classrooms at Leme Bora Primary School and the renovated Nurul-Ulum Primary School undertaken by the NA in Gembu community of Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The COAS noted that the Nigerian Army has in recent times embarked on elaborate quick impact projects in several communities across the country with a view to providing the desired succour to the masses and to further strengthen the existing good relationship between the people and the NA.

He said “the gesture has over time significantly contributed to the NA’s successes in containing with the multifaceted security challenges facing the Nation particularly through the non-kinetic approach.”

Represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General Abdulsalami Bagudu Ibrahim, the COAS appreciated the Project Executor Major General Abubakar Adamu (Retired) for the choice and quality of the projects.

He also urged the good people of Taraba State to keep supporting the NA in its strive to make the state safe and secured for economic activities to strive.

The COAS further urged the people of Gembu to continue to remain law abiding, peace loving and to always provide useful information to the security agencies.

“Peace brings unity and unity brings development,” he insisted.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief of Civil -Military Affairs Army, Major General MG Kangye noted that the idea of such project is devoid of political colouration.

He said, “It is to endear the Army to the people. We want to urge the people of Gembu to ensure adequate utilization of the facilities. “

Earlier In his welcome remarks, the Executive Chairman, Sardauna Local Government Area, Dr AA Jugulde thanked the NA for honouring Major General Adamu with a cost-effective project that will benefit many generations of the communities.

He described the senior officer as philanthropist and a detribalized Nigerian.

Also speaking at the event, the Ta’bon of Mambilla, HRM Alhaji Dr Shehu Audu Baju ll appreciated the COAS for considering the remote community worthy of benefiting from the Army intervention projects.

He also applauded Major General Adamu for bringing the NA closer to the community through the projects, saying he has sown a seed by the project and also set a pace for others to follow.

Describing the project, the Project Executor, the immediate past Commander, Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command, Major General Abubakar Adamu (Retired) appreciated the COAS for approving funds for the completion of the projects.

He stated that education is the key to success in life, hence his choice to undertake the building and renovation of school facilities.

General Adamu passionately urged parents to sacrifice for the educational advancement of their children.

Highpoints of the occasion were the commissioning of the projects, cultural display and presentation of souvenirs to dignitaries.

The event was also attended by the Commander 6 Brigade Brig Gen FS Etim, principal staff officers from 3 Division and Commanding Officer 20 Battalion as well as Heads of other security agencies and illustrious sons and daughters of Gembu extraction.