The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has called on Commanders in the Nigerian Army and indeed the Nigerian military in general to promote synergy and cordiality with other security stakeholders as they fight to surmount current security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Gen Yahaya made the clarion call, while delivering a lecture titled, Military Stragegic Leadership: My Perspective, to participants of Course 8/22 of the Nigerian Air Force War College in Markurdi, Benue state on Friday.

Speaking further during the lecture, the Chief of Army Staff stated, that it is the responsibility of all Commanders as leaders in the military to ensure interoperability, integration and synergy with other services, security stakeholders, as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies. He added, that synergy and cordial working relationship with all stakeholders in the security sector is essential for operational success and attainment of the common goal of defending the nation.

In his remarks, the College Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Shayo Olatunde noted that training in military strategic leadership is critical to capacity development of participants of the college, whom he described as military leaders of the future. He expressed appreciation to Gen Yahaya, noting that he is the first COAS to deliver a lecture in the college.

In a separate event, the COAS in his continued effort to ensure adequate personnel welfare and empowerment of Regimental Sergeant Majors(RSM) in the Nigerian Army, today commissioned a newly constructed 4 bedroom official residence for the RSM Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering(NASME), Markurdi. While commissioning the project, the COAS emphasised that the project is one of the welfare programmes aimed at regenerating and strengthening the office of the RSM as custodians of discipline and regimentation in the NA. He charged all RSMs to ensure discipline is maintained in all formations and units of the NA. Gen Yahaya also commissioned newly renovated Command Children School as part of several civil military cooperation efforts of the NA. The Commandant Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering Maj Gen Joseph Omali, while speaking on the projects, pointed out, that the newly inaugurated projects will inevitably bring succour to both personnel and the civil community.

Other top brass who graced the events were the Chief of Operations (Army) Maj Gen Olufemi Akinjobi, Provost Marshal (Army) Maj Gen Robert Aiyenigba, Chief of Military Intelligence (Army) Maj Gen Ibrahim Salihu,Commander Operation WHIRL STROKE Maj Gen Kevin Aligbe, Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command Air Vice Marshal Precious Amadi and Commandant Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies Brig Gen Yahaya Abdulhamid.