The Nigerian Army on Sunday said it has arrested one Godwin Nnamdi, a suspected leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement said troops of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, in conjunction with other security agencies while conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN, effected the arrest.

He revealed that the IPOB leader was arrested during joint clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Saturday.

“During the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a fire fight, compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader,” he said.

Nwachukwu said the troops recovered various items including one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm Special, one handset amongst others.

According to him, “the Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya while commending troops for the successes recorded thus far, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their Area of Responsibility.”