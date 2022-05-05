Armed Men Parade in Aba, Few days after Killing of Military Couple

Few days after the gruesome killing of military couple in Imo state that has saddened the hearts of many Nigerians, unidentified armed men were said to have carried out a parade in the popular Ariaria market in Aba, Abia state.

The parade which took place on Wednesday, May 4, had caused lot of attraction in the market area. An eyewitness from the scene reports footages which reveals that the armed men were all dressed in black attires while holding different weapons. They marched amidst cheers from traders in the market.

During the parade, the unidentified armed group declared a compulsory sit-at-home for 5th and 6th May, for the purpose of boycotting President Muhammadu Buhari’s state visit to Ebonyi.

