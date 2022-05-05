Thursday, May 5, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Armed Men Parade in Aba, Few days after Killing of Military Couple

Armed Men Parade in Aba, Few days after Killing of Military Couple

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

Few days after the gruesome killing of military couple in Imo state that has saddened the hearts of many Nigerians, unidentified armed men were said to have carried out a parade in the popular Ariaria market in Aba, Abia state.

The parade which took place on Wednesday, May 4, had caused lot of  attraction in the market area. An eyewitness from the scene reports footages which reveals that the armed men were all dressed in black attires while holding different weapons. They marched amidst cheers from traders in the market.

During the parade, the unidentified armed group declared a compulsory sit-at-home for 5th and 6th May, for the purpose of boycotting President Muhammadu Buhari’s state visit to Ebonyi.

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
Abuja-Based Book Publishers Abuja-Based Book Publishers Abuja-Based Book Publishers
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle