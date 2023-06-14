Ariel Lavi’s “Dangerous Silence” shown at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

#FeatureByArielLavi: The Los Angeles TCL Chinese Theatre hosted the Golden State Film Festival, which featured the short film “Dangerous Silence.”This film was written and directed by Ariel Lavi.

Award-winning international film producer and screenwriter Ariel Lavi. In the US, Mexico, Nigeria, Dubai, and Canada, he made movies. His movies screened at 80 film festivals in 24 different countries, garnered 54 nominations, and received 81 awards. Owner of the Lavi Company in Miami, Florida. In radio shows and magazines in the US, China, UK, Caribbean, Italy, Dubai, Japan, Nigeria, India, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Egypt, and Jordan, he has been interviewed and his films have received reviews.

The movie “Dangerous Silence,” which he wrote and made in Nigeria, has gone on to win ten prizes and screen internationally in countries like the US, Canada, India, Malaysia, Bahrain, Taiwan, Nigeria, Sydney, and Mauritius.At the Abuja International Film Festival, the movie received a nomination for Best Nigerian Short Film. Olaide Almaroof, an actor from Nollywood, Otega Igho, and Jemima Adelekan were among the cast members. Adeyinka Adetoyi is the director.

Ariel shows once more that despite not being a Nigerian, he knows how to be successful in the global film industry. In every nation where he worked, he accomplished it. It’s not always easy to get along with people from other cultures. He is currently speaking with us on Pulse Nigeria.

Welcome, Ariel A significant occasion for the movie, congrats!

“Thanks. it’s special to be screened at TCL Chinese Theatre. It’s one of the most famous theaters in Hollywood “

Describe the film festival in more detail.

“The name is Golden State Film Festival. It’s a film festival in LA and it includes a screening at TCL Chinese Theatre. The festival is available on Roku Channel. “

How did you gain entry to the event?

“It was funny. I submitted this film to another film festival in LA and the festival didn’t have a free room for the film so the manager of this festival offered to submit it to the Golden State Film Festival.He told me he like the film and If I’ll submit the film to Golden State Film Festival it’s will get accepted. In general, it doesn’t work like that”

It’s a big compliment for you that a manager of a festival is offering you to be screened at film festival in LA at TCL Chinese Theatre in advance

“It was nice to have this offer. I was excited when I understood it’s possible to be screened there “

Please describe the movie.

“Lila, the 18-year-old. She works outside of school hours in prostitution to support herself in the shadow of poverty in Africa and is sexually exploited by two men in their 30s – Chiumbo and Gathee. Chiumbo is unstoppable and exploits her with all his might without a conscience. Gathee, on the other hand, feels bad about himself and tries in every way to convince her to change jobs and is afraid to go out against Chiumbo. When he does this to his great sorrow- it’s too late and Lila is accidentally murdered by Chiumbo when Gathee tries to save her from him.The film won 10 awards most of them in Los Angeles. It was nominated Best Nigerian Short Film at Abuja International Film Festival and at Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, now the film was nominated for awards – I got Best Producer and in addition the film was nominated Best Short Film by a Black Filmmaker at International Black & Diversity Film Festival in Toronto.The screening will be soon and I hope to win”

Your films won 81 awards in general and you have been seen in famous magazines like Daily Front Raw , Khaleej Times, Guardian Nigeria, Flaunt, IBTimes Singapore, What’s your secret?

It’s all about a high level of crews and choosing the best film festivals for the film . Regarding the articles, it’s all about how to market yourself”

