Ariana Grande and Hubby Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Ariana Grande and her hubby, Dalton Gomez break up after only two years of marriage. The “7 Rings” singer has been spotted without her wedding ring.

According to E! News which confirmed the News, the duo’s split comes after she was spotted without her wedding ring while attending the Wimbledon 2023 tennis championships alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey and actor Andrew Garfield on July 16.

Grande and Gomez first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 but didn’t officially confirm their relationship until he appeared in the music video for her and Justin Bieber’s song “Stuck With U” in May of that year. The real estate broker had proposed to Grande in December 2020 after 10 months of dating. Alongside photos of her stunning diamond ring that was specifically done for her, Grande wrote on Instagram at the time, “forever n then some.”

On May 2021 Grande’s rep confirmed that Ariana and Dalton were officially husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony held at her home in Montecito, California.

The duo was last spotted together in London in January whilst she was filming for Wicked. However, she publicly celebrated their wedding anniversary in May. Alongside a photo of the couple at their private ceremony in 2021—Grande wrote, “I love him so.”

But then it seems with celebrity marriages, love is not just enough.