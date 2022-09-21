Logic is one course I will recommend everybody to read through. It gives one a balanced knowledge of how things work , the mind frame of people and how best to approach issues without getting lost in life’s dramas.

For those with a working knowledge of logic, expecially the argument part of it often expressed as argumentum Ad …..will appreciate the very emotions, jabs, sentiments etc expressed in communication through arguments. Such people will easily decode when a statement, opinion and views are Ad homimem, Ad populum, Ad misericordiam ,Ad Baculum or other numerous Ads.

In addition to all these Ads is what I have chosen to call Argumentum Ad “Wikelogy”. It is an argumentive tool deplored by people to maintain and insist that aggrement and principles be respected and treated with utmost sense of responsibilities.

In this logic, the personality or intentions of the person deploying such logical tools do not matter, what matters is the genuineness of the application of the logic tools in arguing a matter.

For long Wike has been trending. No week passes without him being in the news for one good, controversial, feather ruffling matter or another. Since he lost the presidential flag-bearer of PDP it has been from one cross fire to another, one release of songs to another, one dance style to another all in a very mocking, recriminatory way, suggesting nothing more than baying of blood.

Many have called him a very selfish man, so much driven by self interest, with the mentality of if can’t get it , let it be spoilt.

Recall the meeting all Southern governors had at Asaba and the resolution that power must shift to the South. That decision was upturned by a committee chaired by Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue State one of the allies of Wike. Today he cries of justice and equity, but failed to give equity, justice and fairness to the South when he had it on a plater.

In as much as Wike’s fight and insistence on the resignation of Iyorchai Ayu as PDP Chairman is self serving, one cannot but see the merit of such demand on the platform of principles, equity and truthfulness.

On principle of truth we should learn to abide by the binding of our words and agreement. Our words should be our bond, guarding with utmost diligence the integrity of our promises.

If it was agreed that Iyorchai will resign once the standard flag bearer comes from the North, such should be respected.

On the principle of fairness and equity, Iyorchia still retaining the Chairmanship of PDP speaks less of fairness and inclusiveness. It speaks loudly the insensitive stance of the northern bloc to the very obvious marginalisation of the southern bloc.

I stand with Wike on the principles of Wikelogy not on the secret intents of his desperate political colonisation and territorial subjugation.

Wikelogy without either leaning or allowing the very secret intentions of Nyesom Wike to influence one should be the very principles we should adopt approaching life.

Wikelogy doesn’t accept less of the agreed terms and conditions. If it is not pandol there is nothing like it is like pandol. It is principle driven, say it the way it was said and demand it the way it was agreed on.

If Wike and his friend Ortom had followed the logic of Wikelogy, the Asaba agreed position would have been a straight road to victory for them. No they deplored the logic of Atikulogy to get things swayed for selfish gains.

Both Atiku and Wike went to the bush and made a deliberate choice of ants infested wood, running kitikiti, trying to stop the inversion of their house by ants is foolhardy.

As Wike uses to the fullest the logic of Wikelogy to dislodged the logic of Atikulogy, I wish him well with this time tested counsel. “Don’t slice your nose to spite your face. Equity if flauted has a way of getting back”. The equity and justice he intentionally skewed using the claws of Ortom is hunting him now.

Never throw stone in the market, it might miss the very targeted person to hit the one dear to you.

2023 is going to be on Ad Wikelogy principles. It is either fairness or nothing. It is either positive change from the old order to new other of production or nothing.

Ad Wikelogy is the logic, do anyhow to rig the process, plan to renage on the electoral laws, the cross fire and resistance that would follow will be as “wikecious” as Wike’s show dawn on Atiku.

In as much as Wike is not my politician crush, there is no denying that he isn’t a wished away politician. He got gut, he got deep pockets, he is unrelenting, ferocious, loquacious and with a daredevil character

On a lighter mood, every household should have an effigy of Wike, a scarecrow of Nyesom Wike, dispelling powers and principalities even if they don’t bite.

To PDP and APC, we are Obi-dient. We are Yusuful. We are equally Wikecious armed with our Argumentum Ad Wikelogy to insist things are done fairly and equitable. No compromise

Jarlath Opara