Following the World Cup victory over France in Qatar, the entire Argentina team touched down in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where thousands of Argentines have been waiting to give the national team a heroic welcome. The celebration of the World Cup continued on Tuesday for the entire people of Argentina.

According to the report, the first person to come out of the plane door was captain Lionel Messi, clutching the World Cup in his right hand. Moments later, coach Scaloni joined his talisman to start descending the stairs, along with the president of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia.

After disembarking the plane, the players, coaching staff, and directors climbed aboard the bus and were taken to the team’s headquarters, just a few kilometers away from the airport, where the band La Mosca Tsé-Tsé played the hit song “Muchachos”, which has been the soundtrack to the team’s adventures in Qatar.

Later today, Messi and his teammates will begin their victory parade off the city center to celebrate their triumph over France on penalties, which brought the World Cup back to Argentina after 36 years, with their fans.

The champions’ route, which will cover an area of more than 60 kilometers, will include a trip to the famous site of Obelisco, where Buenos Aires citizens usually congregate to celebrate big sporting triumphs. It is expected that millions of Argentinians will come to offer their congratulations to the team that won the nation’s third World Cup.