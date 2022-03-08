Arewa Youth Council honours Chief Eze Chukwuemeka

A highly respected group in Northern Nigeria has bestowed what is regarded as a prestigious award on Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and renowned media expert.

The event took place on February 14, 2022, when the Arewa Youth Council organized a Lecture in honour of Sir Ahmadu Bello, a reputable Nigerian statesman who masterminded the emergence of the Northern Nigeria geo-political bloc through the independence of Nigeria in 1960. He was to serve as the president of the Northern Peoples Congress (NPC) and premier of the Northern Region and was perhaps the most politically powerful person in Nigeria during the first five years of Nigeria’s Independence.

The group recalled the love of the first northern premier for the emancipation and development of Northern Nigeria which remains unprecedented. Arewa Youth Council comprising of their national leadership and their state chapters in the 19 northern states that gathered in Abuja said it was based on these facts that to organize a Lecture in the late sage’s honour and at the same time honour some reputable Nigerians for their various roles in enhancing peace and development in Nigeria. The group said this is in line with the vision of this enigma whose role in the independence of Nigeria cannot be downplayed.

The stature of the personality in whose name the award was created was said to be the reason why it was the gathering of the crème de la crème in politics, leadership, corporate governance and academia. It was said to be indeed an occasion in which the sterling qualities of Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, the Governor of Borno State, were highlighted, earning him an award as the revelation of this dispensation.

Amongst those listed to be honoured was Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze whose role as the National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic, a position he used to assist in midwifing the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ousting the PDP in 2015 and most importantly as the Head of Media of the defunct Turaki Vanguad. Eze is known to have contributed in ensuring that the Third Term dream of the former President of Nigeria never saw the light of day.

Chief Eze is listed as a media czar whose constructive views on critical issues were noted. These thus qualified him for the title of a censor and guardian of public manners, and this attracted huge attention. It was noted that Chief Eze has continued to push for a social reorientation amongst Nigerians across ethno-religious divides in the face of fierce criticisms from stiff opposition.

Most participants at the event noted the strong wordings of Chief Eze’s presentations coupled with the force they command, which is always laced with a subtle sensory stimulus that opens one’s mind to the aura of the reality of the message he seeks to pass. This strategy is said to be only peculiar to Eze’s model of media practice.

It has further been noted that Chief Eze’s role in the war of attrition in the Rivers State Chapter of the APC remains a saving grace for the troubled party and clearly illuminates an illustration of his penchant for justice especially for the people of the Riverine communities.

The group also noted that while the war raged, Eze’s pen bled for truth and justice and that every diatribe simmered with falsehood and churned out by anti-people forces and political merchants to the media space to curry public sympathy were repelled by Chief Eze’s works, causing the cocktails to submerge in the waters of truth for the cause to achieve tranquility.

The group said it was based on all these feats and coupled with several others that the Council resolved to honour him with the award of an Icon of Peace Ambassador.

Due to circumstances beyond his control, Chief Eze could not make it on the great day of the event on 14th February but seeing that he deserves to be honored, for his courage and good works, the Council reserved his award until the fateful day of 25th February when he was formally presented with his award in a special event that took place at Asokoro in Abuja.

In his acceptance speech, Eze thanked the Council for considering him worthy for such a recognition and honour and assured the group of his unflinching support in ensuring that the Council achieves its mission and vision of a vibrant, egalitarian and a better Nigeria.

Reacting to the Award on Chief Eze, Pastor Anthony Zachary highlighted thus, “True values of this life can only be sighted and honored from far by those who understand what we do rightly. Congratulations Chief. What a man! Even distance is no barrier to your horizon of recognition. Keep it up!”

And on his part, Prof. Henry Ugboma, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) said; “It is not surprising that the Arewa Youth Council honored a man of peace in a “war torn state” as Rivers State whose weapon of peace “the pen” has made it possible that we are not consumed.”

The professor went on; “Chukwuemeka Eze has fought valiantly and the least a sane society can do is to acknowledge this weather-beaten pen marshal. May God keep you in this lonely road many fear to tread.

“What more than congratulations can one say for this great honor from those who understand the value of Eze’s commitment to the path of truth and justice in politics and Journalism.”

Eze appreciated Rev Dr. Joseph Chukwuma, one of his outstanding associates who surprised him with an outstanding package to celebrate the unique Award on me. “I can’t forget this great love” Eze highlighted