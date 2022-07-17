Following the declaration of Sen Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as the winner of the just concluded Osun gubernatorial election by the INEC, a lot has been happening on the political scene.

One of such was a cryptic message from the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s twitter handle. A two-time ex-governor of Osun, Aregbesola has been at loggerheads with Tinubu and the current sitting governor, Oyetola. Though members of the same party, APC, they had fallen out on certain issues pertaining to the running of the state, this even led Rauf to make some scathing remarks on the person of Tinubu, reminding him that he is not God.

It was believed few weeks back though that Oyetola and Rauf had mended fences and were now in good terms as some pictures surfaced online were they were seen shaking hands.

But the tweet from Aregbesola today left many wandering what he meant exactly when he quoted a portion of bible, even though he is Muslim, after the election was concluded and a winner declared.

The tweet taken from the book of Daniel chapter 4 vs 17 reads “This matter is by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the most high rules in the kingdom of men, and gives it to whomsoever he will, and sets over it the basest of men”

The tweet seen as a riddle could mean a mockery to the Jagaban who has refered to himself as a kingmaker. It could also be a consolation to Oyetola to see the final result as an act of God or yet a simple congratulatory message to Adeleke.

But hours after the tweet had gone viral, the Minister’s media adviser, Sola Fasure, released a message discrediting the tweet. It reads

“It has come to the attention of the media office of the media office of the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, that an unauthorized message was posted on his verified Twitter and Facebook Pages……..”.

Though the media office was silent on how the earlier message got out through the Minister’s official handle, it advised the public to ignore the message.