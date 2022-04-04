“Without the shedding of blood there is no remission of sin.” Hebrews 9:22

Does being religious mean that you are right with God? It has been said that religion is an inoculation that keeps you from receiving the whole truth. In fact, it may be the very thing that keeps you from the relationship God wants to have with you. Sincerity is not enough; we need the truth of God’s Word. Some people think that devout church attendance or the fact that they were born into a religious family makes them a Christian. Being baptized and taking communion are important Christian responsibilities, but they are not what makes us right with God either.

The Bible provides all the information to bring each one of us into a right relationship with God. Sin is choosing our own way over God’s way and we have all done that. God indeed provided the ultimate sacrifice for our sin by giving His only Son, Jesus, to die in our place on a cross at Calvary (John 3:16).

Religion without Jesus is a blinding reality in so many lives today. Sadly, it brings people to have faith in their own abilities to reach heaven. The problem is this: being good, performing religious duties, or playing church can never take away our sin. We all need a Savior.

Salvation is a gift from God and there is nothing we can do to earn it. Jesus taught that salvation comes only through faith in Him alone. “He that believes in me has everlasting life.” John 6:47 (KJV). A word about belief: it is not only that we give mental assent to the facts, but its deeper meaning is that we rely on Him completely for our every need. His apostle, Peter, declared “Through His Name, whosoever believes in Him shall receive remission of sins.” Acts 10:43 (KJV).

This is good news that helps us turn away from our attempts to work our way to heaven. We need God’s Word to show us the way to salvation and beyond. Are you religious? Can you honestly say that you are right with God? If not, you can come to Him now. Let’s pray:

Prayer:

“Jesus, I am tired of trying to live life without You. I have sinned against you and rebelled against Your desires for my life. Forgive me, Jesus, I accept your sacrifice on the cross as full payment for my sin and rebellion against you. I believe You rose from the dead to give me new eternal life. You are my Lord: help me to live for You.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

If you really want to know Him; if you are ready for new life that only He can give, it’s time to tell Him so. It’s time to surrender your will to His. He will take care of you. He loves you way beyond human love.

Be Greatly Blessed!