In respect of the approval of law faculties in Nigeria , the body in charge of such approval, Council of Legal Education has withdrawn the approved list of law Faculties published on its website.

It was gathered that a list signed by the Secretary of the Council and the Director of Administration responded to calls and inquiry from the general public.

In a notice on Monday, 24th April, 2023, the council on its website wrote “The list that contains the names of approved law faculties has been withdrawn. A new list is being compiled.”

Further details regarding the new list is b

eing awaited.