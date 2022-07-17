Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Sixteenth Sunday of Year, C – July 17, 2022.

Readings: Gen. 18:1-10a; Responsorial Psalm Ps 15:2-3.3-4.5(1a); Col. 1:24-28; Gospel Luke 10:38-42.

Theme: Appreciating Active and Contemplative Life

The first reading recounts how Abraham served angels when the Lord appeared to him at the Oak of Mamre. In the second reading, St. Paul emphasizes that he accepts suffering for the sake of the gospel while disclosing that he was given the responsibility of completing God’s message. He adds that it was God’s purpose to reveal this mystery to the gentiles while explaining that their proclamation is for salvation in Christ Jesus. The Gospel tells how Martha and Mary served and listened to Jesus thus challenging Christians to balance the active and contemplative life as they sit at the feet of Jesus.

Introduction

Friends in the Lord, our liturgy presents us with Martha and Mary as metaphors for both Active and Contemplative Spirituality. What this means is that the Church is adorned with priests and religious who belong to the Apostolic Life following the example of Martha. They are called to serve the Lord in secular space by being actively involved in various apostolates like parish, school, hospital, orphanage et al for the sake of spreading God’s kingdom.

By the same token, those who emulate Mary are the contemplative consecrated men and women who belong to the Consecrated Life. Often times, as hermits, they live a simple community life of sharing and caring for one another as well as constantly observing the liturgy of the hours for the sins of the world. This reflection shall pay attention to details through a summary of the sacred-texts so as to draw appropriate pastoral lessons.

Background & Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Gen. 18:1-10a) recounts how Abraham served angels when the Lord appeared to him at the Oak of Mamre. We are told that he did this by bowing down to the ground after which he offered them water, shelter and food. After the visitors ate the loaves, curds, milk and calf, Abraham remained standing. Then, one of guests promised that they would come back next year while assuring that his wife would then be pregnant with a son. Meanwhile, Sarah was at the entrance of the tent, behind him, listening to the good news.

In the second reading (Col. 1:24-28), St. Paul emphasizes that he accepts suffering for the sake of the gospel while disclosing that he was given the responsibility of completing God’s message which was a mystery that was hidden for ages but is now revealed to his holy people. He adds that it was God’s purpose to reveal this mystery to the gentiles while explaining that their proclamation, admonition and instruction are geared towards making everyone perfect in Christ Jesus.

The Gospel (Luke 10:38-42) tells the story of Martha and Mary. It states how Jesus came visiting and Martha was busing serving him but Mary sat at his feet, listening to him. When Martha complained to Jesus that Mary had left her doing all the work by herself, he answered: “Martha, Martha, you worry and fret about so many things, and yet few are needed. Indeed only one. It is Mary who has chosen the better part, and it is not to be taken from her.”

Pastoral Lessons

Trust God: The appearance of the Lord to Abraham at the Oak of Mamre demonstrates how God intervenes in human affairs – ministers to us when all hope seems lost especially when we are afflicted with bereavement, unemployed, bankrupt or when the whole world seems to be against us. Be Courteous, Embrace Humility: By greeting the three men, Abraham, our father in faith teaches us to be courteous, kind-heartedness and humble towards everyone we meet, as these are the criteria for true religion and eventual admittance into God’s kingdom. Be Sacrificial: The first reading indicates that Abraham and Sarah offered the visitors loaves, curds, milk and calf which demonstrates that charity demands sacrifice even as it challenges us to be charitable to others with our time, talent and treasure mindful of the fact that by doing so, we might, like Abraham, entertain angles. Seek Perfection: The message of St. Paul to the Colossians urges us to seek perfection in Christ the Author and the Finisher of our souls. Take to Active, Contemplative: By serving and listening to Jesus, Martha and Mary remind priests, religious and indeed the entire people of God to balance active and contemplative life bearing in mind the gracious words of Archbishop Gabriel Ganaka of Blessed memory:, “Do not work for the Lord without having time for the Lord of the work” – after all, Boetus the Philosopher opines: “Virtue lies in the middle.”

Summary Lines

Conclusion

In conclusion, like Martha, many of us worry and fret about so many things – poverty, insecurity, sickness, unemployment, failure, bankruptcy and the like. In the midst of all these, Jesus tells us: “Yet few [things] are needed. Indeed only one.” He urges us to emulate Mary who chose the better part. If we pay more attention to Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament and practice contemplative spirituality by being perpetually at the feet of Jesus, the graces of God would never be taken away from us. We are challenged to copy Abraham and Sarah who combined entertaining their guests actively with contemplative listening. You can be both Martha and Mary at different times – helping out in charity and contemplating the mysteries of God in prayer. Have a blessed week.