Barely twenty-four hours after Governor Chukwuma Soludo, launched the state Solution Innovation District, SID, over five thousand Anambra young people have applied to participate in the training.

Ms Chinwe Okoli, Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Innovation and Business Incubation, gave the figures on Wednesday in a reaction to appreciate participants on the successful launch of the SID project.

The SID initiative is the outcome of a collaborative effort between the state government on one part and Microsoft and Wootlab Foundation on the other hand, to train 20,000 youths on Digital Skills.

The SID components include business innovation, digital skills, and the desire to revive businesses on Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp while producing thousands of millionaires each year.

According to Okoli, interestingly, the project has recorded such high number in a very short time, even as she espoused that it was intended to expose ndị Anambra, especially the youths to opportunities in the digital space.

She said the number of the applications received within 24hrs is a strong indication of the youths’ interest in the initiative.

“The reality is that we are in the digital era and there is a great need to build the tribe that will develop the digital Anambra.

“Without relevant skills, one can barely thrive and achieve their full potential. That is why we are providing this platform for our young people to explore their talents and prepare themselves for the emerging post-oil economy and the fourth industrial revolution,” she said.

The Special Adviser called on more interested young people to take advantage of the initiative to develop themselves and submit their application through the link: bit.ly/LEVELUPANAMBRA

“This cheering news sharply contrasts the malicious online video against the Governor, misleading innocent people that he intends to stop certain ongoing projects in some communities in the state for not voting APGA.

“Trainee-applicants will be selected across local government areas and constituencies.

“The programme is open to every youth in Anambra and has 4th April, 2023 as the application deadline,” she noted.

The one month intensive training is tagged; ‘Level Up Anambra.’