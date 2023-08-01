Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Series Rumored to Boast Innovative Features and Sleek Design

As per the latest reports, Apple is gearing up to reveal its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series in September. With the iPhone 15 Pro, the tech giant is making significant strides towards creating the perfect smartphone, building on the success of the bezel-less display introduced with the iPhone X.

The upcoming iPhone 15 models are expected to feature Dynamic Island, even in the entry-level variants. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are set to flaunt a display manufactured using the cutting-edge low-injection pressure over-moulding (LIPO) process, resulting in much thinner bezels.

The implementation of LIPO display technology, previously seen in the Apple Watch Series 7, will reduce screen bezels from 2.2mm to 1.5mm on the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple is also reportedly opting for more premium titanium instead of stainless steel for the frame, enhancing durability while reducing weight, thanks to titanium’s lighter yet stronger properties. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro’s frame will feature a slightly curved design with a matte finish, addressing the smudging issue.

Bloomberg’s reports also suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will boast a frosted glass back, potentially providing improved drop protection. Additionally, the revamped chassis in the iPhone 15 Pro series will enhance the repairability of the devices, and the iconic mute switch is set to be replaced by a programmable button similar to the Watch Ultra.

Not stopping there, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to receive a significant camera upgrade, including an enhanced telephoto lens. Powering the device will be Apple’s cutting-edge A17 Bionic processor, possibly the company’s first chip fabricated using a 3nm process. These features promise to bring users an unparalleled smartphone experience with the iPhone 15 Pro series.