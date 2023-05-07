Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to use his private audience with King Charles III to appeal for a royal prerogative of mercy for Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Recall that earlier this week, the embattled former Deputy senate president was sentenced to more than ten years in prison for attempting to harvest the organ of a boy he lured to the United Kingdom for his ailing daughter.

Alarmed by the jail term, self acclaimed Buhari Tormentor, Omokri urged the Nigerian leader to make efforts to get Ekweremadu released.

Omokri believes that Ekweremadu committed the crime because of desperation to help his daughter who is in need of a kidney transplant.

In a Twitter post, he wrote:

As a parting gift to Nigeria, I appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to use his private audience with King Charles III to appeal for a royal prerogative of mercy for Senator Ike Ekweremadu, which is within the power of the British monarch. The President will forever be appreciated and remembered for this gesture to a man who has served Nigeria loyally and dedicatedly and who only committed the crime he was convicted of because of desperation, as a loving father of a child in dire need of a kidney transplant.

May God bless President Muhammadu Buhari as we pray that he accedes to this humble request.