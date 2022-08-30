The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has dedicated his victory at the Abuja Court of Appeal to God and all Deltans.

While reacting to the Court of Appeal Judgement in a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said he has always had confidence in the Nigerian Judicial system.

“I have implicit confidence in our Judicial system as it remains the last hope of the common man and I am so glad with the judgement of today. I commend the Judiciary for this judgement. To God be the glory”, he said.

The Speaker who pulled 590 to pick up the Delta State PDP Governorship tickets at the Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 gubernatorial primaries held in the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba also said that; “Today, the Appeal Court, Abuja has given judgement in my favour. This victory at the Appeal Court today is dedicated to our Almighty God and to all Deltans. This is our victory and it is for all of us because we are one family. Therefore, let us put the past behind us now and join forces together towards winning the main general elections for PDP in 2023”.