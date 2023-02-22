The Court of Appeal has confirmed constituting tribunals for Governorship, National and State Assembly election matters for Kwara State.

This was made known by Tribunal Secretary, Aisha Fika, who announced the constitution of the tribunal in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital.

The official statement confirmed Acting Chief Judge, Abiodun Adebara, approving High Court Room 9 for the tribunal sittings hitherto.

She said: “This is to notify the public that pursuant to powers conferred on President of the Court of Appeal by the Constitution of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), the President, Justice M. B. Dongbaben-Mensam, has constituted Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election (Petitions) Tribunal for Kwara State”

“Sequel to the above, the Chief Judge of Kwara State, Justice Ayodele Adebara (acting), has granted use of High Court Room No. 9 (former Justice Gaffar’s Court) at Kwara State High Court of Justice Complex, Ilorin, Kwara State, for use of the tribunal.” She added