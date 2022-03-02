Apostolic Round Table: Nigerians Must Exchange Pretending Leaders for Performing Leaders in 2023 – Adesumbo Adeoye

Adesunmbo Adeoye, wife of Pastor David Adeoye, ignited the discourse at this year’s Apostolic Round Table. The Convener of Inspiring Change, said she was disturbed by the photo ops of the Lagos State Governor showing surprise at finding children on errands when they should be in school. For her, it’s nothing but pretence in a nation with a record of 15 million out of school children.

This she said during the panel discussion of Green Shift, a conference put together by a renowned Apostle and religious activist, Dr. Bolaji Akinyemi.

The Convener, Bolaji Akinyemi in his remarks, called on Nigerians to make sure their next president must be a competent person who is armed with a workable vision and specifying timeline, not one who has money to spend.

He made the call on Thursday, while speaking at the Apostolic Round Table, themed ‘Green Shift’: Policy, Transformation; which held at the NECA House, Ikeja, Lagos State drawing participants from the length and breadth of the country.

Speaking on the 2023 election, Dr Akinyemi stated that the purpose of the political sensitization programme was to inform Nigerians of their power to make a change. He also enjoined Christians to take charge of the affairs of the country.

“It is our corporate responsibility as Nigerians and Christians to make Nigeria work. We should insist that whoever must be president must have a vision and not just a man who has money to make himself president, because such a person will never benefit Nigeria”, Dr Bolaji said.

Bolaji while highlighting the reason for the Conference, stressed that the programme was not bankrolled by any political party or politician:

“Green Shift is a process depicting a productive change and it is not sponsored by a political party or candidate. As a matter of fact, I have been approached by some politicians who wish to be president of Nigeria for support, but I said no. Shift means change, Green means productivity, so we are here to Initiate a productive change. In case we don’t know, God has given the Christians power of attorney over Nigeria and we are here to make sure that as Christians, Nigeria witnesses good governance.”

Chairman of Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians, Amb. Steven Bangoji, who also doubled as Conference Chairman in his opening speech urged Christians in southern Nigeria to join hands with their over 47 million brethren in Northern Nigeria to lead Nigerians to make informed decision in 2023.

In his presentation, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, who is seeking to contest as president of Nigeria under the platform of the People’s Democratic party, PDP, rolled out his plan to make Nigeria work again, if elected president. This he did when he climbed the podium as the second speaker of the day.

“Nigeria’s environment is very toxic and such toxic environment was created by bad leadership. Nigeria has never had united visions, but development plans. We need a vision that will take us out of chronic underdevelopment.

“Nigeria today is the poverty capital of the world. We want a nation that will work for everyone, we need to be a value creation nation. Nigeria needs a visionary leader to create a greater future, a leader who is enlightened, a leader that is of good character and has honesty and not one who cannot communicate. We need courageous leaders, competent leaders. That is why I have been traveling around Nigeria to sell hope of a new Nigeria to Nigerians. Together, we will change Nigeria. My vision if made president of Nigeria, will be to make sure that Nigeria would be a developed nation in the next 20 years,” Mazi said.

The spark of the day however, was when Precious Chikwendu, a former beauty queen, Nollywood actress and ex-wife of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, mounted the podium as the third speaker. In her lecture, she charged the churches and youths to do more than just complaining and praying.

“The church is an instrument for growth, that is why I want to talk to the church. The church focuses on godliness; which should actually be so, but the church should also lay standards the people would follow. If we say we want change, we need to start from the family of God. The youths need to get involved in running the country, and the church has a lot of youths among their members; they have the opportunity of talking to the youths and making them see reasons why Christians need to participate in the affairs of Nigeria. The church should sensitize the youths on impacting their country. We should stop the blame game. And for we the youths, it is time for us to start talking about meaningful things on social media and not irrelevant things.” Precious charged.

Green Shift was not all about lectures, as there was a panel session, which was anchored by Olaemma Opara, where Adesunmbo Adeoye fired the salvo demanding a change from pretence to performance. With her on the panel were Joseph Ighalo, who doubts the readiness of the church; there was also Echi Nwogu, who brought news of lesson from Rwanda to Nigerians and Temitope Majekodunmi who made it clear that there was nothing planned about #EndSars. Sum up, the contributions of the panelists was just a spontaneous reaction to an oppression that has over lived its time.

The Apostolic Round Table brought together some very important persons including renowned Pharmacist, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Precious Chikwendu, and Olusegun Osilowo, among others.

Pastor Chijoke Okonkwo of the Force of Grace Ministry, Ikoyi said the opening prayer at the conference which was well attended.