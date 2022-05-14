Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: Act 2

Stephanie Otobo, the Nigerian-born singer based in Canada is in the news yet again for all the wrong reasons. She is still interested in exposing her international sexual exploits. While some notable musicians, Nollywood actors and actresses are winning international laurels like the Grammy Awards, making the country proud and making name and money for themselves Ms Otobo is content narrating how she saw Apostle Suleman’s nudity, how his manhood looked like and the scars he bore in his sensitive body parts. And above all, why she was back to round two of their storied sexcapade.

Stephanie is still locked in a sexual recrimination spanning years with the Auchi-based General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman. For her it is still an unfinished business bordering on full disclosure. Accusing Suleman of intimidation and trying to ruin her life and musical career the lady said that the Apostle had wanted her dead through poisoning!

On Twitter damaging screenshots were uploaded. In one of them the clergyman was seen holding his penis and another showed Stephanie holding her boobs while on a video call with him! Where was the Bible in all these show of amoral amorous outings?

When the act one of this lurid sexual details were revealed some years ago Ms Otobo had claimed that she had had sex romps with the Pastor in Italy, New York and Nigeria. Suleman had denied it all then accusing unnnamed traducers of using the lady to bring him down or tarnish his image.

It is not that Apostle Suleman has suddenly become our own Moses or ‘messiah’ looked upon to deliver Nigerians from the pangs of poverty daily threatening their existence. Or that suddenly God had anointed him as the Saviour of the masses.

The randy Apostle is just an evangelical businessman out to make money for himself by deceiving the gullible followers trooping to his church.

He preaches the gospel according to his understanding of what salvation or prosperity is all about. In his own mundane world the gospel must be delivered to suit certain evangelical needs and fantasies! That is why he is boasting of millions and billions in his bank accounts. And the acquisition of more private jets even during terrible challenging period of COVID-19 global pandemic!

Apostle Suleman is not the first man of God to be exposed for their rabid sexual exploits at home and abroad. They are many but the Fatoyinbos, Omotoshos and (lately) the Sammy Okposos had made names for themselves intruding into the private gardens of their female followers or acquaintances. Okposo the great musician owned up remorsefully on his amorous relationship with an America-based dashing damsel asking for forgiveness and deliverance from the powers of darkness!

The major problem with Christianity in the world today is that the omnipotent Satan has suddenly become a prominent member of the congregation! Yes, the devil is in the Christian ministry detail! These days during services he sits in the front row as it were. We are no longer majority, that is, those of us worshipping the most high God in truth and fear. Many among us adore Him with satanic garb!

Miracles these days are no longer what they used to be. Genuine miracles (God’s supernatural intervention in the natural affairs of men) have been replaced with those procured from dark powers. The difference between divine healing and demonic healing can no longer be explained in a way a layman can easily understand.

In her recent SaharaTV Zoom online interview Ms Otobo looked more like a sex machine advertising her natural beauty, boobs et al, and carnal waywardness. With a well-manicured fingers on display she sounded more like a whore used and dumped! Yet we sympathise with her frustrations.

The online interview lasted close to half an hour and it was fraught with some unintelligent twaddle. Stephanie must assume her part of the responsibility if Suleman had deceived her into opening up her innermost orifice for the randy Pastor to penetrate!

But as an adult she never accused the Auchi-based Apostle of raping her! The marathon sexual escapades (from Europe to America down to Africa) were consensual.

She claimed that the randy Suleman is a “small, chronic liar”! Yes, she may be right there given the fact that lately Pastors or Apostles feature certain demonic attributes. Many lie their way to evangelical power and influence. And others use and dump Eves as if it has become a contest for power acquisition.

When the first sexual scandal broke out years ago we had intervened by declaring that we believed more in the Otobo version of romantic events than what the arrogant trash-talking so-called man of God had said in his own defense. And now Apostle Suleman had blamed it all on his recent call for an end to the ASUU strike!

The Academic Staff Union of Universities’ strike action has inflicted academic damage to the psych of many Nigerian students. While the Buhari regime appears bereft of any solution to the enduring ASUU strike calling for an end to the strike has nothing to do with a distinct sexual affair turned sour.

Stephanie Otobo must have been ‘Suleman-ed’ again hence her renewed attack on the garrulous preacher of the gospel. Suleman is going nowhere. He is not destined to fall from the temple where ‘manna’ is falling from the sky!

If he could succeed in bringing Ms Otobo down to Auchi to ‘confess’ publicly of the ‘blackmail’ against the jet-flying flamboyant Pastor then this current embarrassing effort of hers may well end up in yet another confession.

And this time Stephanie must save all of us another round of Suleman-bashing in the future.

Or better still, Apostle Johnson Suleman has been ‘Stephanied’ yet again! And this time Stephanie came with thunder and whimper, recorded undeniable evidence in tow. Let madam Suleman stand up and tell us if she was lying this time.

More than the other concubines and mistresses (yet to be discovered or accounted for) madam Suleman is in a better position to corroborate what sister Stephanie was saying or debunk same.

Apostle Suleman, man of God my foot! Nay, my ass!! If one should rely on these so-called men of God to make heaven then give me hell!!!

SOC Okenwa

soco_abj_2006_rci@hotmail.fr

Like this: Like Loading...