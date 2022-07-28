The President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has responded to claims by a popular blogger Gistlover on a claim he’s having extra marital affairs with some notable Nigerian celebrities. Apostle said he was told about the trolls, but he could not respond due to his activeness in a crusade and has asked the person behind this to reveal himself, so they can do the dragging physically.

On his twitter handle, Apostle said:

“I have been busy with this crusade, but I heard they are dragging me on social media, that the man is diabolical.”

“I’m diabolic kee you there. You want to drag me? We will drag ourselves.”

“I’m being accused of knowing some people. These are people who come to my church. Should I deny my children because of what is being written? The list is not long enough. Make it 200.

“I am the one who will disappear that blog. You attack politicians, you attack celebrities, and you came for me. You have entered my trap.

“If you are brave, reveal your identity. You can’t be hiding. Reveal your identity, drop your address, and let’s pay you a visit.”

One of the accused actress Nwokoye said:

“It is a Nigerian thing to always assume that once you know someone, you are sleeping with the person, but that one concern una.

“I have met a lot of people, I will still meet more, and I do not owe anyone any apologies for people I have met and associated with.

“Pastor Suleman is a good man. Nothing will make me deny knowing him. You choose the kind of relationship you want to have with someone, and all friendships mustn’t end in bed. So if you have a problem with him, settle it with him. Don’t recruit innocent people into your mess. I will never allow myself to be used to make Pastor Suleman look bad, Perioddddd.”

Recall days ago, Gistlover’s blog made a posting linking the man of God to having sexual relationships with this woman and described him as diabolical.

"GISTLOVER revealed that he is sleeping with Chacha Eke, Mercy Johnson, Dorathy Bachor, Nengi, Iyabo Ojo, Daniella, Halima Abubakar, etc."

A part of her post reads:

"Wo hand don Dey pain me ooo, BUT KNOW THIS, ANY NAME YOU SEE ON THIS LIST is 💯 percent Legit, this is not even the full list, all the names wey I forget I go add am tomorrow, ehn ehn I remember one again, Lola Alao. I come in peace, we meet tomorrow again"