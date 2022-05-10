Apostle Suleman Reacts to Stephanie Otobo’s Sexual Accusation

Following the trending news of an alleged sexual affair between Stephanie Otobo a Canadian-Nigerian singer and Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries has however, reacted to the accusations.

While the alleged affair was said to have happened between the two adults years ago, Miss Stephanie, returned on social media on Monday to expose the man of God with screenshots and pictures of their nudity.

The Singer also accused Apostle Johnson of trying to eliminate her which is why she is calling him out.

Reacting to these accusations, the cleric said he is trending on social media a day after he tweeted ‘’End ASUU strike.’’

‘’I tweeted ‘End ASUU strike’ yesterday Sunday and today Monday I am trending on Twitter… una well done! Same strategy all the time…

‘’You guys should have done this at least a week later to avoid traces. END ASUU STRIKE!’’

Adding to her accusations, the singer claimed that the cleric is not a true pastor as he uses black magic to perform miracles.

The female singer, has released a diss track for the man of God.

