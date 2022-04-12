APGA Extends Dates For Sales, Return Of Form, Warns Aspirants Against Giving Bribes For Tickets

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Monday, announced the extension of dates for the sale and return of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

According to Ifeanyi Mbaeri, the National Organising Secretary of APGA, who spoke to TNC in Awka, the date for the sales and return of the forms has been extended from Monday April 11 to Friday April 15, 2022.

He said the extension of time is to afford aspirants more time to purchase, carefully complete and return their forms and accompanying documents at the APGA National Secretariat Complex Abuja.

In the meantime, the leadership of APGA has warned all aspirants of the party not to induce anybody under whatever guise in the process leading up to the party primary.

In the build-up to the 2019 General Elections, there were allegations of corruption and bribery against the party hierarchy during the party’s primaries.

The development had resulted in the massive defection of many stalwarts from APGA into other political parties.

In a press release today in Abuja, the National Chairman of the party, Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Oye, expressed disappointment that some dubious characters had been going around wooing aspirants to part with their money, in order to facilitate their screening and victory in the forthcoming primary of the party.

The release signed by the APGA National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Tex Okechukwu, advised all aspirants not to be hoodwinked by the antics of these desperadoes, but to spend their resources and time reaching out to the prospective delegates.

The statement read; “Any person(s) that allowed himself or herself to be deceived by the antics of these ‘criminally-minded middlemen,’ would have themselves to blame.

“The APGA leadership wishes to assure that the screening and primary would be free, fair and credible, as this is the only way to build a united, progressive and all-inclusive political party.”

