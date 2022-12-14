The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA for Aguata Federal Constituency in the 2023 General Election, Engr. Dom Okafor says the synergy between the executive and legislative arms of the Anambra state government that guaranteed the smooth passage of the 2023 budget, is a model for states across the Federation to learn from.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo at the governor’s lodge, Amawbia on Tuesday, accented the 2023 State Appropriation Bill of approximately N260 billion into law.

On the 10th of November,2022, Soludo had presented a draft estimate to the tune of N258,970,175,902 to the state House of Assembly, tagged “Budget of Acceleration”.

At the Governor’s lodge, Amawbia Tuesday morning, the Bill was ready for the Governor’s accent, making it the first full fiscal annual budget to be proposed by his administration.

Speaking on the development, the Frontline Aguata Federal Constituency Candidate, Hon Okafor said the governor has shown clarity, vision and commitment in the draft presented to the House, hence the smooth passage of the bill.

According to him, whereas in some climes, bilateral budget discussions between the House and the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs would have taken ages, that of the state was conducted successfully in less than a month.

“This shows the vision, tact and clarity of purpose which Mr Governor has brought to bear in the state governance.

“It also points to the Calibre of persons comprising the 7th state assembly.

“All I can say is congratulations to Ndi Anambra for having functional executive and legislative arms of government. The implication is speedy development for the state,” he said.

Okafor, who delved into the details of the budget, applauded the allocation of a greater percentage of the budget to Capital projects.

He also said the governor’s decision to prioritize road infrastructure, is clear indices that he in tune with the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

In his words; “The allocation of lesser resources towards the running of government and the state machineries is quite commendable. The governor had made a commitment towards cutting down the cost of governance while intensifying projects that will have direct and indirect positive impact on the lives of Ndi Anambra.

“Details of this budget gives Anambra people the hope that we have a governor who is conscious of their needs and is taking critical steps to address them.”

The APGA standard bearer for Aguata Federal Constituency expressed concern over the state of infrastructure in the Aguata Federal Constituency, but said the state of emergency which Mr Governor had declared on roads will bring an end to the anomaly.

He also acknowledged that the disposition of the governor in monitoring road projects he awarded, has made most contractors handling road projects in the state to sit up.

Okafor urged the governor to sustain the initiative and ensure that the era is gone, when contractors will collect monies for projects and renege.

The astute politician urged people of the state especially Ndi Aguata Federal Constituency, to consider the APGA milestones in the state and vote massively for the party during the 2023 general elections.