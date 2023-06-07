ApeHouse´s Upcoming Film: Close Your Eyes Tight

Esther Salami June 7, 2023 0
ApeHouse´s

ApeHouse´s Upcoming Film: Close Your Eyes Tight

ApeHouse, Josiah Esowe, a renowned New-York based
photographer is set to produce his first feature film, Close your Eyes
Tight. The film centers on a young Nigerian couple who only
recently ended their relationship and are linked by a horrible
tragedy. It shares some of the untold bittersweet reality of

relationships as well as family life in Nigeria.
Filming for the movie ended April, 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria, and is currently being edited in New York.
The film stars fresh faces in the movie industry and promises to be nothing short of interesting.

ApeHouse´s upcoming film is going to be a very interesting movie that will remain in hearts of viewer for the year
Watch teaser-trailer of Close Your Eyes Tight

FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal
Trending
FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal

watch on 

Esther Salami

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Nigerian Celebrities

5 Nigerian Celebrities not afraid to try the growing Crotchet Trend

Esther Salami June 7, 2023 0
Calm Down on billboard After 39 Weeks

“Calm Down” Still on Billboard Hot 100 Record After 39 Weeks

Augustina John June 7, 2023 0
Highest-Grossing Nigerian Movies

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Nigerian Movies Of All Time

Esther Salami June 6, 2023 0
Iya Ojo being attacked

Iya Ojo: I am being attacked

Augustina John June 6, 2023 0
Rosa In Eyimofe

Rosa In Eyimofe: The Desperation Of Survival

Esther Salami June 6, 2023 0
Burna Boy Sittin' On Top Of The World

Burna Boy Kicks Off 2023 By “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”

Osniff Daniel June 2, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

FIFA honours Victor Osimhen

FIFA honours Victor Osimhen following an outstanding season

Oladimeji Adeoye June 7, 2023 0
Ngolo Kante has agreed to join Al Lttihad

Chelsea Midfielder Ngolo Kante has agreed to join Al Lttihad

Oladimeji Adeoye June 7, 2023 0
Nigerian Celebrities

5 Nigerian Celebrities not afraid to try the growing Crotchet Trend

Esther Salami June 7, 2023 0
The Future of Cryptocurrency

The Future of Cryptocurrency

Esther Salami June 7, 2023 0
Former Ekiti State speaker detained over fraud

Former Ekiti State speaker detained over fraud

Kunle Dada June 7, 2023 0