Ahead of the APC Women Rally scheduled to hold tomorrow at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Old Onikan Stadium), Onikan, Lagos Island, the Lagos State Government has issued a traffic advisory to aid the motoring public in navigating their journeys around the axis during the event.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde said traffic will be restricted between Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone II and Onikan Roundabout from 10 am, advising motorists making use of the Island Club road by Police Headquarters Zone II, Onikan to connect their desired destinations through alternative routes.

He explained that Motorists from Victoria Island can make use of Ozumba Mbadiwe road through Five Cowries Bridge (Falomo Bridge) to access Alfred Rewane road to Osborne road and connect their destinations or go through Bonny Camp to access CMS/Marina Bridge after Independence Bridge (Mekunwen Bridge) and loop it down towards Cathedral Church to link Lagos Island through Odunlami Street to continue their journeys.

Oladeinde added that they can also use Force road beside Muson Centre to J.K Randle Avenue (Race Course) to Water Board to Old Broad Street to access their various destinations.

The Commissioner also mentioned that Motorists can utilise King George V road to link Awolowo road or J.K. Randle Avenue through Onikan Roundabout should use Turton Street inwards Lewis Street to Sandgrouse or make use of Moloney Street to access Obalende.

Similarly, Oladeinde explained that Motorists from Awolowo road, Ikoyi heading to Onikan can make use of Falomo Roundabout to Alfred Rewane road to Osborne road to access Simpson/Sandgrouse road or go through Simpson Interchange to Obalende to Moloney Street to proceed further.

He also said that motorists from JK Randle Avenue (Race Course) going towards Water Board can alternatively use Old Defence road or Ganiyu Smith road to link Igbosere, Sandgrouse to Simpson Street and access Third Mainland Bridge through Simpson Interchange for their desired destinations.

The Commissioner, however, enjoined party Members and other Motorists attending the rally to access the venue using the Third Mainland Bridge to descend at the Onikan exit to link the designated car parks, adding that Alfred Rewane road through Falomo into Awolowo road and Outer Marina through Force road will also be open for attendees to access designated car parks.

He highlighted the designated Free Parking Lots for cars including Zone II Car Park, Club Road, MUSON Kitchen Car Park, Odeya Multi-Layer Car Park, King George V Road, TBS, Cricket Pitch Car Park, Independent Building Car Park, Banquet Hall Car Park, Marquee Car Park, Old Defense Headquarters Car Park and other Parking Lots as directed by officials

Oladeinde assured that Security and Traffic Management Personnel would be at all the strategic junctions and intersections to ensure all road users’ safety and security as well as free traffic flow within the campaign venue’s perimeter.