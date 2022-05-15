APC Supporters Storm Akwa Ibom Governorship Aspirant’s House

Tens of All Progressives Congress (APC) players in Akwa Ibom State invaded the home of a governorship aspirant, Austin Utuk, to demonstrate their support and solidarity as the aspirant returned from Abuja to Uyo, the state capital.

Utuk appreciated his followers for their undying support and urged them to work hard towards actualizing their dreams which is halfway feasible with the purchase of the form.

“This is the form and it is for all of us. I have done my part as an individual. It is now your call to reciprocate by going to the field to work. At the end of the day, we will be well rewarded.”

The party men and women from the three senatorial districts of Akwa Ibom state gathered to endorse the expression of interest and nomination form. They were excited to entrust their backing to Austin Utuk to grab the APC governorship ticket.

Also, members of Ward 3 and the Offot clan in Uyo waited late into the evening to receive their son. Mr Austin Utuk, was excited to see a large number of supporters regroup on short notice and charged them to spread the good news.

Speaking at the meeting, an Uyo political stalwart and former adviser to ex-governor Victor Attah, Prince Perry Ntuk, challenged the gathering to ensure Austin Utuk is voted into the government house which is within Ward 3.

A female supporter could not hold back her joy to support a man she said has great quality and character via endorsement.

“I just finished cooking and did not bother to eat. I rushed down here to sign up for a man I believe is so organised to bring order and prosperity to Akwa Ibom”, Mrs Emem Ubong in Uyo senatorial district said.

Also present at the meeting were friends of the governorship aspirant including Martin Udo-Inyang, a former Commissioner; Ward 3 Chairman, Emmanuel Henry. Other party officials include James Friday and Mfon Edet from Nsit Ubium and Itu Local Government Areas respectively.

