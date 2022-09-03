The APC national chairman, Abudullahi Adamu did not support my Lagos landlord when he was the party’s presidential aspirant.

His candidate was Ahmad Lawan, the current senate president.

Adamu was so biased with his choice and desperate to impose Lawan on the APC that he went AWOL , by disappearing and switching his phone, hours before his party’s national convention.

The APC governors had to drive to his house in Asokoro to rescue their missing chairman.

After the convention, which Tinubu won, Tinubu did not go around demanding the sack of Adamu.

The party leadership rallied around their presidential candidate.

In less than 6 months after PDP governors led by Emperor Wike imposed Senator Ayu on the PDP, after Ortom introduced his kinsman to his friend and Benefactor Wike.

The same man is demanding the resignation of Ayu as a major condition to supporting Atiku’s presidential aspirations.

Wike expected Senator Ayu to support him as a way of paying back for installing him.

This never happened.

Ayu’s loyalty lay with Atiku, whom he had known and had been his political ally since their SDP days in the 90’s, when Wike was apparently in law school.

Instead of rallying around the party and its presidential candidate, as Tinubu did, Wike has been throwing tantrums like a depressed mental health patient, and today, he called his party chairman an irresponsible, greedy party chairman president who loves money more than his integrity.

Just imagine!

Ayu’s only offense is that he refused to step down, as Emperor Wike wanted it.

Wike has a history of imposing and dismissing PDP chairmen that do not dance to his tune.

It does not matter that he has been terrible and woeful with his choice for PDP chairman.

Sherrif, a former governor of Borno state, was appointed party chairman by the same Emperor, Wike.

The Sherrif nearly destroyed the PDP by sabotaging the party within. It took the intervention of the Supreme Court for the PDP to regain its mojo.

The same Wike installed Secondus as PDP chairman, against the agreement for the seat to be zoned to the south west.

When he saw that Secondus was not dancing to his tune, he started insulting Secondus in public, just like he did to Senator Ayu yesterday.

For peace to reign, Secondus was forced to leave for Ayu, who was also imposed on the party by the same Emperor.

Just because Ayu did not dance to his bidding by paving the way for him to emerge as PDP presidential candidate unpoosed, Wike has been baying for the blood and head of Ayu to be served to him on a platter or else PDP will scatter and lose the election.

It is a culture in most Nigerian ethnic groups not to insult an older person in public, no matter how aggrieved you are but Wike has been flouting this basic decency with impunity, by insulting older people in his party all because he did not get what he wanted.

When I wrote yesterday that Wike is sounding delusional and acting childish at this stage, some of you who started following politics this year came to insult me, but it is all good.

I wish Wike all the best on this self-destructive journey he has embarked on, but the truth is that he needs help.

What Wike is doing is not normal again.

It is a symptom of emotional underdevelopment and a terrible sign of mental health illness.

But it is not too late for him to retrace his steps by seeking medical help before he self-destructs himself by destroying his blossoming political career, which I think he is working hard to do at the moment.