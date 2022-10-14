The Movie Aníkúlápó premiered days ago and available on Netflix is causing a whole lot of viewing traffic. At the last check it has recorded over 8 millon watch hours . The reviews top -notch , even non -film freaks after reading the review would stop at nothing to watch it. It is a storyline that resonates with many. Not only that, the characters and the way it was directed made the movie what it turned out to be

Apart from Aníkúlápó ,I have watched other blockbusters that gave me a good run for my money. The throne, the crown and many others would make ones viewing delight anytime any day.

Growing up, bruce-lee , James bond etc made their mark and left an amazing signature tune in our infantile minds. Today those movies will still create some irresistible attention, causing spell bound when watched.

Nigeria is one movie that has many seasons. The pre sixties, the early sixties, the early seventies, the nineties and the early twenties are the various seasons in what one may call “The Soul of A Nation”.

Since the return of democracy the very prominent season in this “The Soul of A Nation” are PDP and APC seasons. For 16 years the PDP season was a watch, though with less of blockbusters series. However, it still registered a lot of viewing patronage and ended in an abrupt manner when no one expected it to end.

The heralding that greeted the premiere of APC season, left many with the impression of it going to be an amazing watch, unparalleled, much more better in plot, direction and characterization many thought. The hyping was much, the awareness and expectations high, everyone eager to have a watch.

On the day of the premiere of the first season, the traffic was mind blowing. Nobody wanted to hear from a third party what happened. First hand, everybody wanted to view, not relying on reviews to assess the quality of the film. Hope high! Expectations never seen before, eyes on the screen, passionately waiting for the first scene. Boom! The screen came alive. There was silence, the kind of silence that would amplify the faint sound of a pin drop.

As they watched with rapt attention hoping to see a better scene, days kept going and the end of the first season kept drawing faster. Impatience began to creep in, murmuring and aggression began to build up.

The atmosphere suddenly changed and it became clear that the movie has nothing new to offer.

The disappointment on the faces of people was palpable. The blockbuster they were promised became a colossal movie mishap in history.

It became a popular saying that a dummy was sold to the viewing public, expecially when the main actor began to show some sign of weakness, losing coordination and mastery in acting.

The second season of “The Soul Of The Nation” isn’t any different from the first season. For seven hours forty five minutes the viewing public endured the poor direction, shabby casting, cranking sound production and wobbling imagery of the entire movie.

Nobody who is a movie enthusiast would afford to sit for four hours of another APC movie. It will be a hell and prosaic if it happens.

As we enter into another season of “The Soul Of The Nation”, it is only reasonable for one to elect to watch another production from a different crew. PDP production was fairly OK, APC is quite disastrous, leaving a bad taste of what a poorly crafted movie could be.

Once beaten twice shy! Nobody gets fooled the third time and we wouldn’t allow such.

A new crew is formed working tirelessly on a new season of “The Soul of A Nation”. It promises to be a trail blazer in the world of movies of blockbuster insignia, nothing near the shambolic orchestration of the 23 years of shameful and below standard of world grade movies.

If APC and PDP were to be a movie would you in honesty subscribe with your hard earned money? Would you be able to sit for a hours watching their movies?

For two decades we have had very uninspiring movie seasons. We desire a change, a good movie that will afford us the luxury of sitting in a very good atmosphere, with ones chilled bottle of malt and packs of popcorn, watching real blockbusters in the rank and grade of The Throne. Even if na juju, it will be broken.

